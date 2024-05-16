Taking on the Kokoda

Local veteran Wayde Kriedemann joined seven other veterans in tackling the Kokoda Track this week, beginning on May 13.
Raising the Bar Foundation's men's mental health initiative, the Barstool Brothers, working with RSL NSW are sponsoring eight veterans for the 'Walk With Us - Kokoda'.
Wayde is one of two country-based residents participating in the in the initiative.
Wayde said the the initiative provides a much needed turning point in our nation's military legacy.
"Whilst I am expressing anticipation for the experience and being a former combat veteran myself and having the opportunity to support other men in my community, this initiative promises to be transformative, a journey I eagerly anticipate," he said.
"Walk with Us - Kokoda" is a multi-year program that pays tribute to the enduring legacy of our World War II heroes while offering essential support to younger veterans.
Generously sponsored by RSL NSW, this initiative extends beyond mere partnership; it aligns organisational priorities towards supporting mental health and emphasises values such as mateship, courage, resilience and sacrifice, epitomised on the Kokoda trail.
Lachlan Stevens, founder of Raising the Bar Foundation and a veteran himself, describes the initiative as a unique opportunity for veterans to walk alongside civilians, fostering reflection on their service and stabling purpose within sub-branch communities across NSW.
Mr Stevens acknowledged the profound value veterans bring to the broader community, recognising that many struggle to find a purpose after discharge from the ADF.
"This program is designed to showcase veterans' value to the wider community and illustrate how they can positively impact the lives of those around them. There is no higher purpose than that," he said.
The Kokoda Track serves as a therapeutic space for veterans to reassess their narratives, challenging the stereotype of the 'broken veteran'.
It enables them to redefine their identities and rediscover a sense of purpose post-military service. The challenges encountered on the trek mirror life's obstacles, allowing veterans to draw upon their military-honed resilience to cultivate mental wellness.
Alongside this initiative is a doco-series on the experience that Raising the Bar's Lachlan Stevens and director Mitchel McCardle are producing, with the hope it can advertise the two nations' history and the experiences. The documentary is due for release later this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.