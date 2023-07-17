The Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society was entering a very uncertain year with the Covid virus taking hold and it was with a degree of concern holding the AGM in March of 2020.
This was a changeover year when president, Lyn Townsend, having served four years, vacated the chair.
In her report Lyn said it was a bitter sweet moment after four very hectic years.
During her term, the two back rows were raised to provide total viewing throughout the theatre, 30 booster cushions were provided for juniors and the Society with the assistance of the Central West Autism group tried an autism friendly relaxed performance which was a great success.
2019 being such a successful year, the Society was able to purchase a state-of-the-art fog machine plus the latest in lights.
In conclusion Lyn expressed her appreciation of the support and friendship she received from all the members.
At the election Lisa Ramsay became the new president with Nigel Thomas becoming vice president, the secretary and treasurer positions remained the same with Roxanne Gallacher and Gail Smith.
Under the new constitution introduced and voted in at the May special meeting there will be seven executive positions that will conduct the business of the Society while other positions will be elected from the floor.
March ordinary meeting, Nigel Thomas demonstrated the AED purchased on behalf of the Society and appropriate wall for mounting the unit.
Gail reported the new till was functional after Gregor from Regional Business Supplies installed it.
Neil Naveau replaced two-way radios with six new ones and reported on a problem with the hearing aid loop.
Alison Westcott advised the motion book was current up to 2018 and recommended it be updated after each meeting.
Neil Westcott suggested the Society ask Parkes Shire Council for a Dalton Street entrance in view of the electric charge station, he also advised requirements for protecting members and the public against the coronavirus.
Nigel reported from the Register of Injury with one incident causing concern resulting in cast members being reminded of their obligations.
Other business discussed included website development, toilet maintenance, gas pipe and green room bench.
The management committee discussed with council the new leasing arrangements and as a result, the Society would set aside funds for small maintenance.
A decision was made to postpone the production "Wicked" until May 2021.
The junior production of "Into the Woods" was directed by Lisa Ramsay with Gail Smith, musical director and it was staged mid 2020 under very difficult conditions with Covid closing it down after only two weekends.
Lisa was also ably assisted by Liz Naveau and Aaron Kingham with many of the regular members helping behind stage with prop construction, the sound and lighting.
"Into the Woods" was a variation of the old traditional nursery rhymes requiring many new and old junior members.
In the leading roles were Joseph Pereira, Holly MacGregor, Alexandra Murru, Eric Paterson, Grace Powley, Tom Buesnell, Maggie Wright, Lila Gascoigne, Georgette, Pereira and Alex Sammut-Paul.
There were nine supporting actors as well as eight as trees, nine fairytale plants and animals plus eight fairytale characters.
This was a huge cast of juniors who carried off the story with gusto and was well received by the audience.
On Society matters, a cultural grant of $3000 was received for the Arts Festival, council waived 19/20 lease fees, unique codes were introduced for theatre keys and Fair Trading approved the new Society constitution.
With the developing Covid crisis new restrictions were placed on performances in the theatre, the committee were to approach council on conditions for entry to the Little Theatre.
The Arts Revival Committee met with the M&D to plan the end of year activities.
Rehearshals for "Wicked" started again with Neil, the musical director, being very happy with the band's progress and the coupling with the other groups on stage.
Lisa also had rehearsals going for the one act plays to be staged as one of the end of year activities.
Both Lyn and Lisa foreshadowed the productions of "Turning Circles" and "Big" for the next year if possible, with the easing of current lockdowns.
