Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society history 2020 part 51

By Warwick Tom
July 17 2023 - 12:48pm
Lila Gascoigne, Eric Paterson, Penelope O'Connell, Ella Butler; Alexandra Murru, Nia Boggs, Georgia Sideris, Holly MacGregor and Grace Powley gave a great performance in Into the Woods in mid 2020 under very difficult conditions with Covid-19.
The Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society was entering a very uncertain year with the Covid virus taking hold and it was with a degree of concern holding the AGM in March of 2020.

