Big night almost here for hard-working young Parkes M and D cast

They've been working on this since last July and the Big night - for the cast of the Parkes M and D's newest production - is almost here. Tomorrow night, the curtain at Parkes' Little Theatre will open on Big - The Musical, with the cast of locals delighted to be finally ready to share the show with audiences. Director Lisa Ramsey says the production has been a long time in the making: initially scheduled for stage last November it was delayed by COVID-19, summer holidays and other events. Compared to the typical intensity of a rehearsal season this has been quite stop-start ... but she's persevered. Lisa says it was particularly important for the two-thirds of the cast who are young people that the show go on. The musical is an adaptation of the 1980s movie, Big, and centres on almost 12-year-old Josh Baskin and his best friend Billie Kopecki. The friends attend the local carnival where Josh meets a Zoltar Speaks machine, an amusement piece that says he can grant wishes. Josh pays his money and makes his wish - to be BIG. To find out what happens next, you'll have to snap up a seat to any one of the nine productions set for the next three weekends. "It's a lot of fun - it even has a song called fun," Lisa promises. The cast includes as young Josh Drew Barter from Forbes, and his best friend Billie played by Grace Powley. Henry Best, from Grenfell, of Overture fame, is the grown-up Josh and his mum Mrs Baskin is performed by Hannah Connell. Kate Walsh brings stage experience from other regions to her performance as toy store owner McMillan, and Jess Morgan is Susan. "I think we are all glad to see it actually happening," Lisa said. "I'm thankful to everyone for all their hard work, their contributions and commitment." That's not only the cast, but crew including parents and family who come on board. Audiences will also be treated to live music with the band led by Duncan Clement. Shows are on Friday and Saturday evenings, with Sunday matinees for three weekends commencing Friday, May 13. Tickets https://www.parkesmandd.com.au/box-office or at the theatre: Sunday, May 22 from midday to 2pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/6f259c1d-d219-4727-b32f-98d06f4371b0.jpg/r305_0_2500_1240_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Big night almost here for hard-working young Parkes M and D cast