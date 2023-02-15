With the renovations now complete, rehearsals for the society's first production of the year are well underway as is set construction.
Nigel Thomas queried the structure of the orchestra pit which Brian and Russell will look into. He also asked if there was an asset register of the Society's equipment.
Lyn met with Parkes Shire Council to discuss the newly introduced leasing arrangements for all council buildings which included the Little Theatre. ln the Society's case, because we have paid an annual maintenance fee and council also uses the building, the lease discussion is ongoing. A health and safety risk assessment was carried out for raised platforms on the stage and the operation of the orchestra pit during performances which may require further investigation.
One of the Society's first life members, Barbara Pittendry, donated a record of photos and articles of their time with the Society in the '50s.
Improvements were carried out to the mirror lighting and signage in the dressing rooms as well as discussion about a Society badge. The theatre improvements were officially recognised during March with the Society's thanks to Neil, James, Georgina, Sav, Alex and Aimee, and also to Helen who played during the occasion. The Society took the opportunity to discuss future Society improvements such as a fly tower with Rick Colless and Kate Hazelton.
ln her president's report for 2018, Lyn praised the effort of all those involved in our shows during a very disruptive year because of the renovations. Lyn commented the modern decor in the foyer resulted in a beautiful, softly lit, intimate space, while the new theatre seats got the thumbs up for comfort.
ln the CAT awards the cast of four in "Motherhood" received the Best Ensemble in a Musical, a fantastic achievement. Voting at the AGM resulted in Lyn being reelected president for the fourth year with James Whalan vice president, Lisa Ramsay was secretary and Gail Smith treasurer. The annual fees remained at $20 adults, $10 juniors, $40 family.
The Society's production of "Anne of Green Gables" got underway in April, directed by Lisa Ramsay with James Whalan, musical director. The music was provided by a nine-piece band consisting of Nigel Thomas, Brian Symonds, Veronica Janetzki, Duncan Clement, Helen Hurley, Andrew Hall, Kayla Hall, Russell Brown and Tom Boyd. The backstage and sound crew as usual provided the very necessary support for any production.
Krystle-Lee McMurray really made the part of Anne with her tremendous performance of singing and acting ably backed-up by Cate Mchugh-Douglas and Aaron Kingham, both seasoned members of the Society. Other main roles were played by Roxanne Gallacher, Emily Mchugh-Douglas, Danielle Goodrick and Hamish Sanderson, assisted by 23 supporting cast.
This well attended musical set the stage for a very busy year for the local Society in providing top entertainment for Parkes.
At the meeting in June, matters discussed included replacement of the keyboard, overhead lights, foldback amp and outside notice board with further discussion re purchase.
"Shrek" The Musical was a great success on two counts, there was a very special autism-friendly evening and the cast had a great many talented junior members. Directed by Lyn Townsend with Musical Director Neil Westcott, "Shrek" was a great display of talent from start to theend and kept bouncing along with experienced members assisting backstage, lighting, sound, choreography, vocal training and the rehearsal keyboardist, Helen Hurley, covering some 15 tunes.
Matthew Prow played Shrek, Tom Buesnell Donkey, lmogen Steele played Fiona, Will Greenland was Lord Tarquaad. Other main actors were Aimee Ross, Alex Sammut-Paul, Anabelle Van-Wyk, Anastacia Smith, Angelique Bland, Aria Johnson, Asail and Avi Sadykova, Danielle Goodrick, Drew Barter, Eli Constable and Emily Cox together with 22 supporting cast members.
Director Lyn knew exactly what she needed in the costumes and with the assistance of Lin, Liz and lndira the stage was a colorful, design spectacle. Congratulations to all involved.
Business between Shrek and Les Mis, mainly dealt with organising the Green Room with fittings and plumbing to bring it up to the required standard and the purchase of sound and lighting units. The estimated total cost was approximately $30k.
The Society and council have formed a very close relationship over the last 10 to 15 years on the maintenance and upgrading of the Little Theatre with grant money and strong attendances at Society shows.
Parkes now has one of the top live theatres in country NSW, providing excellent entertainment throughout the year.
September saw the opening of "Les Miserables" at the Little Theatre, it had been staged previously at the Parkes Leagues Club in 2004. Staging this production at our own theatre meant access to a whole range of more modern sound and lighting equipment for our long-serving directors, Lyn Townsend and Neil Westcott.
Neil started rehearsing months before with a 10-piece band consisting of Alison Westcott, Brian Symonds, Ellen Tom, Esther Bruce, Helen Hurley, Eliza Noakes, Liz MacRaild, Andrew Hall, Duncan Clement and Nigel Thomas.
It was a mammoth effort to perfect the score for this production. Lyn used every bit of her 16-odd years of directing to stage what was the Society's most challenging and successful shows with nine main actors, Aaron Kingham, Shevaun Brown, Andrew Francis, James Whalan, Kimberley Ryan, Keola Aho, Rachel Westcott, Greg Ballantyne and Christa Radley.
Lyn, when casting young actors for junior roles, endeavours to have two alternating, Eric Paterson and Natan Sadykov playing "Gavroche" and Gabriella Pereira with Aimee Ross playing "Cosette". Thirty supporting actors provided the depth of this huge cast, just adding to the timeless story of "Les Miserables".
Of course no production would succeed without the sound and lighting crew, Neil and Liz Naveau, Darren Mann and Maggie Wright, as well as the hard working long serving backstage crew, Brian Townsend, Russell Tanswell and Ray Brown. To help with all those extra tasks, Emily McHugh-Douglas, Graeme MacRaild and Kate Townsend, were always on hand especially as the 'captions team'.
This production was truly a regional production with members assisting from Forbes, Young, Cowra, Orange, Peak Hill, Trundle and many other towns in between.
After a very successful year, the Society looked forward to 2020 when Lisa Ramsay proposed the production of "lnto the Woods" with a follow-up later in the year of "Wicked" if approval was granted.
