"Parkes doesn't do ordinary" - that's what you can expect from the original musical premiering this Saturday night called Turning Tables.
Parkes Musical & Dramatic Society director Lyn Townsend wanted to move Parkes and the region's audiences away from the feel-good, big-name musicals that everyone is so familiar with and try something a little different.
A little more challenging. Something people can relate to.
That's why she's penned this original production herself.
"I wanted to delve into something more meaty," Lyn said.
"It's funny, hilariously so at times but also has some very poignant messages about life and how, with the help of some really great friends, we can deal with the challenges that get thrown our way.
"Because that is what people go through, it's more real."
Turning Tables will burst onto the stage with the mega hit 'What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger', the first of many rocking renditions of popular songs that will have audiences dancing in their seats.
Other songs include 'Just the Way You Are', 'Born This Way', 'Holding Out for a Hero', 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun', 'Danger Zone', 'Dear Future Husband' and more.
"It features mostly my favourite songs," Lyn laughed.
"But they all fit beautifully with the story."
That story is of five women, who Lyn said are all different, all unique and all with their own "baggage" to carry.
Throughout the show each of the women reflect on their past experiences, the relationships they have endured and the strength and resilience they have gained from the friendships they have forged with each other.
The production's name embodies all of that.
"Life is a series of turning tables and it's what you make of it all," Lyn said.
"It's a very simple set... Everything is sort of black and white, and has an actual large turning table.
"The focus is on the girls and how strong their performance is."
There are six core cast members who will bring this unique production to life: Christie Green, Shev Brown and Christa Radley (all from the well-known local music group Amitie), Ruth Barnes, Maddison Collits, and stalwart Society member, Aaron Kingham, who will act as 'the men'.
There will also be a few special cameo appearances but Lyn was tight-lipped on those and didn't want to give too much away!
Like many theatre productions, Turning Tables has been waiting 18 months for its chance to grace the Little Theatre stage.
On Sunday they held their final dress rehearsal before some invited guests, with Lyn admitting she was a little nervous.
"It's just so different but we received the most positive feedback," she said.
Opening night is Saturday, July 2 at 7.30pm, with the production running over three big weekends.
You will have to get in quick as Lyn said "tickets are selling like hotcakes".
Discover and Parent NSW vouchers can be used when purchasing tickets from the Society ticketing site (keep in mind Discover vouchers expire on June 30).
Please note, the show is not suited for people aged under 14 as there are adult themes.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
