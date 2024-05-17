Final touches soon underway on the Mandagery Creek bridge

The final touches will soon be underway on the new $12 million bridge over the Mandagery Creek in Manildra.
The final stages of the construction will include the application of asphalt surfacing, line marking and installing a dedicated pedestrian access path, marking the completion of the overall project.
The latest phase of construction involved a "stitch pour" where concrete was used to connect the upstream and downstream halves of the bridge, effectively linking them into a single structure.
Over the period of construction the bridge has been closed for a total of three weekends.
The next weekend closure will be for the installation of bridge expansion joints and the completion of final asphalt surfacing.
Weekend closures remain the same, including a detour via Cudal.
Transport for NSW will notify the community at least two weeks in advance of the closure and publish detailed information on the project webpage.
