Parkes Champion-Post
Our History

Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society history 2018 part 49

By Warwick Tom
Updated July 13 2022 - 4:49am, first published July 12 2022 - 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW-LOOK THEATRE: Back, Joseph Tanswell, President Lyn Townsend, Bill Jayet, Neil Westcott, Dani Goodrick, Maia Hennock; middle, Georgina Greenland, Nia Boggs and Anabelle van Wyk; front, Alex Sammut-Paul, Aimee Ross and Savannah Ross. Photo: JENNY KINGHAM

The first meeting for 2018 received a good report on the use of the Little Theatre by Parkes Shire Council for various Elvis Festival events.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.