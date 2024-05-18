Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Champion-Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Marshall from Paw Patrol makes an appearance at the annual open day

Updated May 21 2024 - 3:01pm, first published May 18 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Saturday, May 11, Fire and Rescue stations around the state were open for the public to see and learn.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.