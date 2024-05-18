Marshall from Paw Patrol makes an appearance at the annual open day

On Saturday, May 11, Fire and Rescue stations around the state were open for the public to see and learn.
The local Firefighters of Parkes showed families through the station, showing kids the cool objects in the fire trucks and the sounds the sirens make.
Kids were even able to have a go at putting a "fire" out with the hose.
The kids also loved the fire hats that were given out on the day.
Marshall from Paw Patrol even visited the Parkes Fire and Rescue Station and took many photos with everyone who attended.
The free sausage sizzle was also a hit provided by Rotary.
Make sure your home is safe this winter fire season.
If you are not sure if your home is fire safe this winter or want a second opinion the friendly local fire fighters are happy to look through your home and make sure your family is safe.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.