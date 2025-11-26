Two of Parkes' own sporting stars, Mariah Williams and Kurt Lovett continue to make headlines as they help steer NSW Pride into the 2025 Hockey One finals series this weekend.

In round six of the seven round competition, captain of the NSW Pride women's side, Williams, celebrated a major milestone playing her 50th game for NSW.

The NSW Pride women's team have been a powerhouse this season, finishing the regular season as minor premiers, winning all of their games except one.

The side were also the first to qualify for the finals series.

The regular season wrapped up with mixed results for NSW Pride against the Perth Thundersticks.

The Pride Men claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory securing second place on the ladder with 23 points - just one behind minor premiers Brisbane Blaze.

For Lovett the game marked his return to Hockey One.

"I've been looking forward to this game for a long time, and it was good to get a win," Lovett said.

"It wasn't the prettiest, but it's good to get some momentum going into next week. They were all over us in the first quarter to be honest, but we controlled the game for the rest of the game and shifted momentum, but it was intense out there."

Meanwhile the Pride Women fell in a thrilling 6-5 contest, a result that didn't affect their ladder position but raises concerns about injuries ahead of the finals.

Despite the setback Williams remains confident.

"We knew coming out today it wasn't going to be an easy game," Williams said after the game.

"We put everything out on the field, and unfortunately we had a few girls sick, a few injuries, and those things take a bit of a toll on the team.

"I think it's evident there's things we need to clean up at the back. We'll see what we can fix technically and tactically, and then come back out in the semi-final and put it on show."

The finals series kicks off in Melbourne on Saturday, 29 December.

NSW Pride Women will face the Perth Thundersicks to claim their position in the gold medal match on Sunday and NSW Pride Men will have to beat HC Melbourne to advance to their grand final.

Both NSW Pride teams will be facing the defending champions in their semi-final matches adding to the drama expected on day one of the finals series.

You can catch the action on 7Plus all weekend where you can cheer on our Parkes stars.