Parkes Marist Junior Rugby League boasts five teams in week one of the Lachlan District Junior Rugby League finals series.

Of the five teams U14 Parkes White are this year's U14 tackle minor premiers and are looking to turn that title into 2025 premiership winners.

On Saturday, 16 August the team will come up against Canowindra in the first week of finals at Jock Colley Field, Parkes.

This will be the fourth game of the day with game one expected to start at 9am with the remaining games to follow consecutively.

Game one will see Parkes Blue also come up against Canowindra in U14 league tag.

Parkes will then run back out onto the field in game five in the U12 exhibition girls tackle game against Canowindra.

Following the girls tackle will be an all Parkes U17 league tag match with Parkes Blue up against Parkes White.

The last run out for Parkes will be in game nine where Parkes will face Condobolin in U16 tackle.

Teams from Parkes, Forbes, Red Bend, Canowindra and Condobolin will all be competing to make it to the next round of finals.

To enter Jock Colley Field to watch the first week of finals for junior rugby league there will be a $5 entry fee.

All tickets must be purchased prior to entry at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/49591/parkes-finals-week-1