From kicking a footy around Pioneer Oval at five years old, who would have thought Billy Burns would be about to run out for his 50th NRL match.

At one point in his career Billy didn't.

But now he wouldn't be anywhere else.

The Parkes Marist junior and Spacemen has been named to play for the Sharks in round 11 against the Storm on Saturday night at 7.35pm, in what will be his fourth consecutive week and fifth appearance overall this NRL season.

It marks 50 NRL games for Billy and he said he's feeling good about it.

He's also scored 10 NRL tries in total over his career.

"I wasn't really sure I was going to make it for a period there," the now 26-year-old said.

"It's only a little milestone in the NRL but it's still pretty exciting."

It's Billy's second year with the Cronulla Sharks and NSW Cup feeder club Newtown Jets, after making his NRL debut with the Penrith Panthers in 2019 and a three-year stint with St George Illawarra Dragons.

He's been captain of the Jets since mid-season last year, a role he carries out with great pride.

He led the side to victory in the grand final over North Sydney last year.

"I hadn't been there long but the former captain got injured so I put my hand up and took on the role," Billy said.

"I'm at that point where I can make an impact in my career now."

He's very focused on supporting the younger players coming through, and being someone they can look to for leadership and guidance.

"I want to help out where I can," Billy said.

According to the Jets, Billy's been in scintillating form in the 2025 NSW Cup season too.

"He's going really well, he's picked up from where he was last year," said Newtown Rugby League Football Club head coach George Ndaira.

"He played really well in the NSW Cup last year, his form led us the way and his leadership.

"It's really pleasing to see him performing consistently at such a high level playing in the NRL too."

For Billy - and we're sure for most - winning is among the most exhilarating feelings in first grade.

"I guess I didn't know how hard it is to win a game in the NRL," he said.

"You're up against all NRL players and it doesn't matter how good you are, on the day it's anyone's game.

"But definitely getting a win is such a good feeling, after all the hard work you put in during the week."

Reflecting on his time in the NRL, Billy said each experience has taught him what he needs to bring to the game.

And he's grateful for the opportunity to play again this season.

"The more you play the more you can understand the flow and get used to the speed," he said.

And playing first grade sends him back to reserve grade with a whole lot of confidence.

Billy spent all his junior years with the Parkes Marists and Spacemen under 18s, making a few appearances in Group 11 first grade.

He made the bold move to Penrith just before his 17th birthday, leaving Red Bend Catholic College to finish his schooling in Emu Plains.

And was it all worth it?

"Absolutely," Billy said.

"It was tough in the beginning, there were moments where you just wanted to go home and be with mum.

"But mum and dad made the effort to come up so I wasn't going long periods without them."

Mum and dad are of course extremely proud of their son and all that he's achieved.

"He's made many sacrifices over the years," mum Margie Burns said.

"He's been passionate about football since he was a young boy and we've all supported him in that.

"He's not just a talented footballer, he's a lovely bloke, a kind soul."

While there have been hard moments for the back rower, there's been many good too.

And for Margie, nothing will top her son's NRL debut six years ago.

"[That] was definitely a special moment," she said.

"Last season too he was captain of the Newtown Jets and they won the grand final.

"His transition with clubs, he just gets on with ease and gets on with everyone.

"Whenever he scores a try we're just very excited.

"If I'm not there in person, I'm jumping up and down on the couch at home," she laughed.

2025 is a special year for Billy in more ways than one, he's getting married in October to Bronte Pearce, who he met when he was in Penrith.

The couple have bought a home in Tullimbar in Shellharbour City and Billy travels to Sydney everyday for training and games.