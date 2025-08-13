The Spacemen's hopes for a 2025 finals appearance have been squashed by the Macquarie Raiders who have claimed the

last spot in the finals series of the Peter McDonald Premiership.

Parkes Spacemen hosted the Dubbo side on Sunday where their aim was to beat the visitors and claim a place in the finals series after a hard-fought season.

The Spacemen were off to a perfect start with Junior Igila crossing the try line in the first minute.

Raiders responded with a try in the sixth minute before Junior made it two tries for the Spacies in the 11th minute.

Three minutes later Joseph Silas crossed the line again for Spacemen.

Matthew Wauwe was on his best kicking game with all conversions successful as Parkes Spacemen led 18-8.

Dubbo added more points to the scoreboard with two tries and one successful conversion.

Jacob Smede crossed the try line adding another four points for the Spacemen in the 31st minute with Matthew kicking another successful conversion.

The Spacies were up 24-16 but unfortunately that's where the score stayed for the rest of the game.

Dubbo crossed another two times with a successful conversion which ultimately won them the game and a spot in the finals.

The final score was a narrow 24-26 to the Dubbo Macquarie Raiders.

The Parkes Spacemen are now out of the 2025 Peter McDonald Premiership.

The Spacemen's reserve grade and Parkes Spacecats league tag also did not claim a spot in the finals series, but our U18 Spacemen still have hope.

The U18 side has clung onto eighth spot on the ladder earning themselves a game in the first week of the finals series.

Parkes Spacemen U18 will come up against fifth placed Lithgow Workies at Wade Park, Orange in the elimination final at 11.30am.