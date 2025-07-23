Jock Colley Oval was a buzz on Sunday as our Parkes Spacemen faced Mudgee Dragons in what was a 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership grand final rematch.

It was an impressive game from our Spacemen with the first grade side earning themselves a 34-20 win consisting of six tries and five successful conversions.

The last time the Spacemen came up against Mudgee Dragons it was no victory going down 46-16 but their supporters were happy to see it was a different story on Sunday.

Major sponsors of the Spacemen, the Coachmen Hotel took to social media on Tuesday to say it was one of the best games they have watched the Spacies play.

This round 12 win earnt the Spacemen their fifth win of the season and their third win in five rounds.

Sunday's triumph might have come as a surprise for some with the Dragons currently fourth on the Peter McDonald Premiership ladder and our Spacemen currently ninth.

This weekend the Spacemen have a bye before heading off to Orange where they will come up against Orange Hawks.

The Spacemen will then be back home for round 15, the final round of the regular season, against Dubbo Macquarie Raiders where they will search for another home ground win.