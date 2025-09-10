Sunday’s Peter McDonald Premiership grand final was one that will live long in bush footy memories for the Forbes Magpies and the Dubbo CYMS: the scores were locked 10-10 at half time, and 22-22 all after a huge 80 minutes.

There had to be a winner but it took 10 minutes of extra time, then a further seven minutes of golden point for CYMS to find a breakthrough.

“For a game to go for nearly 100 minutes and it could have gone either way … I’m lost for words to be honest,” first grade coach Cameron Greenhalgh said.

The Magpies opened brilliantly at Apex Oval, Chad Porter crossing early to give them a 0-6 lead. CYMS hit back through Zac Williams and Mitch Cleary before Farren Lamb locked it at 10-all at the break.

Dubbo came out strong after the restart, two quick tries stretching the margin to 22-10. With Magpies in full voice Traie Merritt and then Harry Leadbitter crossed to set up the finish at 22-all before going into extra time.

Neither side could break the deadlock through extra time.

The crowd was out of their seats in golden point as the Magpies twice charged down field goal attempts and nearly stole it themselves - Zeke Hartwig pulled up half a metre short.

After almost 100 minutes of football, CYMS finally took their chance.

“It was a hell of a game, that’s for sure,” the captain said.

“So many highlights for us and a few lowlights as well.

“You’ve got to give credit where credit is due: CYMS took their opportunity that presented itself to them first.

“They’re a quality outfit, they’re deserving premiers.”