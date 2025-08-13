"Billy Burns isn’t going anywhere!"

That's the announcement from the Cronulla Sharks who say they've given the back-rower a "well-deserved extension" until at least the end of 2026.

According to Sharks Media, the boy from Parkes is "arguably the club's most improved player this season".

Burns seized his chances at NRL level once again after captaining the Newtown Jets – Cronulla's feeder team – to the NSW Cup premiership in 2024.

The 26-year-old has featured in 11 top-grade games so far in 2025, scoring two tries and contributing heavily to several victories.

He also reached a milestone this season, playing his 50th NRL match in round 11 on 17 May. And he's appeared six more times since.

"I'm thrilled – the club believed in me a couple of years ago and I definitely believe in the club and where we're going," Burns has told Sharks Media.

"I'm stoked to stick around, be with this group another year and get after it again.

"The level of coaching is great. I've got plenty of trust in Fitzy (Craig Fitzgibbon) and what we learn off him and the coaches.

"The group we have here is awesome – we're tight-knit and there's plenty of enjoyment playing with these guys."

In their announcement last Friday, Sharks General Manager Football Darren Mooney highlighted Burns' value.

"Billy has worked hard to make the most of every opportunity that's come his way this year, not only holding his own in the NRL but having a genuine impact," Mooney said.

"He's a positive character around the locker room and is very popular with his teammates. It's great to have him at the club for another season."

Burns arrived at Cronulla last year after stints at the Panthers and Dragons.

The Parkes Spacemen junior played four matches for the Sharks in his first campaign while steering the Jets to a historic grand final victory over North Sydney, earning a place in the NSW Cup Team of the Year in the process.

"I'm feeling the belief off the coaches and the boys. It allows me to play my game and follow the structures they put in," Burns said.

"I want to keep playing as much NRL as I can – that's always a goal – and help the team succeed as much as I can, on and off the field."