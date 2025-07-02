Our Parkes Spacemen first grade side collected another win on the weekend, a big one against the Bathurst Panthers at home.

The final score was 56-10.

And while it's only the side's fourth win after 10 rounds this season in the Peter McDonald competition, it is their second victory in the last three weeks.

The Spacies won 36-14 against the Lithgow Workies, also at home on 22 June that saw the debut of young Lachie Thomas.

It was a memorable day on Sunday at Pioneer Oval with four tries going to Junior lgila and a hat trick to Malakai Folau.

And to top it all off, most excitingly, debutante Ollie Thomas scored on debut.