In torrential rain and fierce winds Elizabeth MacGregor has proven unstoppable once again in the NRLW premiership.

Scoring another two tries for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, bringing her career total to four tries in two games, Elizabeth contributed to a historic score-line in NRLW history.

Elizabeth opened the scoring for the Bulldogs in the 28th minute on Saturday, just like she did the week before in their game against the Sydney Roosters while on debut.

She then crossed the line for the second time in the 47th minute to level the score at 14-all where the score remained unchanged for the entire game.

The match went into golden point with neither side being able to add points to the scoreboard resulting in the first ever NRLW draw in it's seven-year history.

The game was also the first to be played in the first ever NRLW Magic Round which was held in Newcastle.

Torrential downpours and storms were consistent over the weekend with more than 100mm of rain recorded over Saturday and Sunday in Newcastle, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

"There was a period of about five minutes where none of us could actually see the ball or the players," Bulldogs co-captain Tayla Preston said in the post match press conference.

The Bulldogs now sit sixth on the ladder after five rounds and now look to carry their momentum into this weekend's Indigenous round.

Elizabeth is again named in the Bulldogs team list who will come up against the New Zealand Warriors at Accor Stadium on Saturday, 9 August at 5.15pm.