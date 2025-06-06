Everyone loves a good football rivalry - whether it's Australia and New Zealand, NSW and Queensland, or Parramatta and Canterbury.

Out in the bush, it doesn't get much bigger than Parkes and Forbes.

Good rivalries start young - and if a Spacemen begins his football career as a Marist, for as long as they can remember they're told they can't lose to Forbes.

Our captain-coach Sam Dwyer is a prime example.

The June long weekend derby - not only between first grade but all other grades too, league tag, 18s and reggies - has become famous across the region and its Dwyer's favorite time of the year.

"We're feeling good, we're keen as mustard for this weekend," he said.

With the annual Parkes Picnic Races on the day prior and many people who come home to attend, the Sunday football always draws a big crowd.

"I love the whole day, it's always a big day for everyone and Forbes bring a good crowd with them," Dwyer said.

Parkes has had a bit of a challenging season so far - they've only won two out of their six rounds, and they lost to Forbes in round 1.

But they've also only played one home game in that time.

And Dwyer says the points tell a different story.

"We've been scoring enough tries - we've been scoring 20 points or more each game which is more than enough to win a game," he said.

"But we're letting ourselves down defensively and we're letting in too many tries.

"We've just got to stop them."

The side has been working on their defence over the last few weeks which Dwyer hopes will give them a tune-up.

This weekend, and the next three, they'll be on home turf.

While form tends to go out the window whenever Parkes and Forbes meet, either way Dwyer will be looking to use it to their advantage.

"You always rather be playing at home than away," he said.

"Hopefully we can string a few wins together."

Dwyer will be leaning on Tom Phillips and Cody Crisp for support, both have consistently been his stand-out players this season in first grade.

"They have both been leading from the front pretty much every game," he said.

"And they've been playing big minutes in the middle and they're scoring tries too."

League tag will kick the weekend derby off at Pioneer Oval from 10.30am, which will be followed by 18s, reserve grade and then first grade, all play against Forbes.

All other sides have a bye.