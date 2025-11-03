There’s some exciting news for those who use Cheney Oval - its lighting upgrade will begin in the coming weeks.

A $210,580 grant from the NSW Government and a $75,000 contribution from the Parkes Marist Junior League Club have paved the way for four new lighting poles and 15 modern LED lights to be installed on the northern end of the oval.

It’s all to support safer evening training and games for not just rugby league, but touch football, hockey and cricket as well.

Parkes Shire Council’s forecast timeline for the project are: Stage 1, the preliminary work will run from October to December; stage 2, civil works and construction from November to 5 December; stage 3, installation to take place in December; and stage 4, commissioning and completion will be between December and January.

The new lighting will increase community use of the oval during cooler evening hours and has been designed to meet all obtrusive lighting standards, with minimal light spill to nearby homes.

The upgrade is the third major project for the oval - it follows the successful completion of two other major infrastructure projects including substantial works to combat the salinity affecting the grounds, and new surface and supporting infrastructure on the Turf 1 field for hockey.