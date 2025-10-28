Ground Control had the greens ready for us on Tuesday, but the weather decided to put paid to playing outside so 15 ladies partied inside.

Rhona set up indoor bowls and after several rounds and much hilarity and heckling from the sidelines, Fran Dixon and Lynn Ryan were declared the winners.

Birthday girl Brenda Davies then had us in two teams contesting captain ball, tunnel ball and over-the-head with much laughter and fierce rivalry.

Team Marja ended up the winners. This team consisted of Marja Iffland, Rhona Went, Irene Allen, Janice MacMahon and Fran Dixon.

The opposition have lodged a dispute, and the judiciary will announce the outcome next week.

Merilyn Rodgers had great delight in being the starter to ring the bell for each game.

The Hundred Club winners were Lynn Ryan, Liz Byrne, Lorraine Baker and Brenda Davies.

To finish off the morning, we enjoyed a pizza lunch.

A Minor Pairs game on Monday afternoon saw a very tight game being played between Lil Thomson and Irene Allen against Naomi Hancock and Tash Allen.

An extra end was needed to decide the winner – Lil and Irene won 13-12. A good game played by the four ladies.

Next Tuesday is Melbourne Cup and a mufti Mixed Pairs competition followed by a barbecue lunch.

All are welcome to come along and play.

Names to be in by Monday afternoon, cost $20 a head.

Another event coming up is the Prestige Classic Triples on the weekend of 22-23 November.

This is a 2-bowl event and information is on the noticeboard. Get a team organised for this event.