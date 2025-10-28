Lots of celebrations have been held over the past couple of weeks as winter sport came to an end.

Although the Parkes Panthers' campaign finished a little prematurely this year they still celebrated their season in style, with some even recognised by AFL Central West.

Dylan Sheedy was named AFL Central West Tier 2 leading goal kicker with 21 goals for the 2025 season.

And Caitlin Webb was recognised for her involvement with the club being named Volunteer of the Year for AFL Central West.

The Panthers finished fourth on the ladder with six wins and six losses for the season.

This meant they advanced through to the finals series but unfortunately didn't make it past week one.

Cowra Blues dominated the elimination final against Parkes Panthers 48 5.18 to 19 33.1.

This may have ended the Panthers' season but of course it didn't stop them from celebrating the efforts of their players and all involved.

Parkes Panthers 2025 award recipients:

Ron Byrne Memorial Award: Peter Webb

Best and Fairest: Rob Newton and Will Lamond

Leading goal kicker: Dylan Sheedy

Paul Alexander Clubperson of the Year: Daryl Packer

Captain's Cup: Peter Webb

Player's Player: Cooper Towns

Coaches Award: Matt Wright

Best First Year: Nathan Hessel

Most Improved: Alex De Lacy

The Parkes Panthers are already looking forward to another huge season in 2026.

They're seeking expressions of interest for coaches for their senior men's and senior women's sides.

If you believe you could assist them, send a message to the club's Facebook page or email parkespanthers@outlook.com.

Coaches will receive support from the leadership group at all times throughout the season and can tailor a leadership role that suits you.

It's an exciting opportunity to share your expertise and make a lasting impact on players.

EOI close on 13 December.