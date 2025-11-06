Two Parkes Gun Club members have made their mark on the state stage, representing the region at the NSW Clay Target Association (NSWCTA) Down-the-Line (DTL) State Carnival in Wagga Wagga.

Sharpshooters Clinton Hawke and Jack Milligan showcased their skill as part of the NSW Central Zone Clay Target team.

Jack competed in the AA21 Men's/Juniors Grade and had a successful weekend.

He hit 134 targets straight to claim the title of NSW State Junior Double Barrel Champion for 2025.

He followed this up with an impressive 49 out of 50 in the NSW State Junior Single Barrel Championship.

Meanwhile, AA Grade shooter Clinton, delivered a standout performance shooting a personal best of 538 straight in the double barrel event.

His accuracy earned him third place out of a field of 336 competitors and secured him a coveted spot on the NSW Open Postal Team.