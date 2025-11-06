GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

On Saturday the club held a stableford event sponsored by Daniel’s Auto Group who are establishing themselves with Ford, Kia and Used Cars in Parkes after taking over the local dealerships.

PGC are grateful for their support and look forward to a long relationship. There was a good field of 76 players teeing it up as the conditions were fine the layout remains in good condition.

Jayden Kuun was the winner with a large pot of 41 points. Jayden is a newer member to the club and no doubt the handicapper will know his name now.

Playing off a 21 handicap Jayden managed a birdie on short 4th hole and had a string of 3 pars on 14-16 to score some good points.

Chris Downes and Scott Winter would have felt comfortable with their 40 scores on the day which they fell perilously close. Chris had a 40 on the back 9 and pars from 11-17 showed he’ll be a force to be reckoned with once he plays a few more rounds. Chris was the runner-up on a countback.

The old warhorse in Scott had a 43 on the back with a double bogey blemish on 12 stopping a much better score.

Craig Dunn, Jeremy Clarke, Andy Brownlow and Dave Brown all came in with 39’s which was a hot score on any other day. Andy shot a 3 over on the front and a par round on the back and Dave a 2 over front and 4 over back.

The Nearest The Pins winners were – Bridgestone Mining 1st Mick Smith at 619cm, Griffins Leading Edge by Matt Knighton at 29cm, Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by John Green at 5cm, the Max Keith Carpentary 11th by Warren Blatch at 290cm, the Parkes Security Storage 17th by Nym Dziuba at 164cm.

The lucrative money hole was won by Nym Dziuba at 164cm.

Ball winners were Scott Winter 40, Jeremy Clarke, Andy Brownlow, Craig Dunn, Dave Brown 39, Michael Kelly, Nym Dziuba 38 pts.

The Ladies Foursomes were contested for 2025 on Saturday as well and this was sponsored by their long term sponsors in 1800 Bugman and Parkes Services Club.

The lady golfers are most grateful for the ongoing support they receive from these sponsors.

Unfortunately, there was only a small field, but the tearaway winners were Leone Stevenson and Kris Smith who recorded a 134 for the 27 holes in the scratch event.

Leone has long had the mantle of the premier golfer in the Stevenson household but has a stranglehold on it now after proving herself in another golf format.

Kris is still getting back to her normal golf game after an enforced layoff with injury and the ladies proved the perfect foil for each other on the day.

They finished a handful of strokes in front of Kaye Jones and Kath Jeffress, who were perhaps the favoured pairing on the day.

Colleen Staples and Cath Kelly chased hard but just couldn’t get close enough to cause an upset.

In the net event Leone and Kris were again a handful of strokes in front of the same pairings as they proved 2025 was their year and they now get their names on the Drillcube Honour board.

This week is the November Monthly Medal including the Medal of Medals yearly prize and the Mixed Foursomes on Sunday.

A reminder the men’s matchplay is up on the wall in the ProShop and dates for round completions are there.

VETERANS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

Parkes veteran golfers achieved a rare teams win over Forbes in the Bridgestone sponsored special event played at the local course last week.

The day saw $200 in cash and prizes on offer for the 18-hole event where Parkes won the twin-towns shield (six best scores from each club) by 225 points to Forbes' 218.

Thirty players contested A and B grades and it was the Parkes boys who led the way with Dale Stait and Mick Bond the respective winners, both carding a handy 39 points.

Runner-up to Stait in A grade was Forbes' Steve Uphill with 37 points, while Richard Hamilton made it a quinella for the locals in B grade returning 38 points.

Forbes dominated the nearest-to-pins with Ken Sanderson and Neil Herbert winning A and B grade respectively on the fourth hole and Peter Barnes the A grade winner on the 11th hole.

The encouragement award winner was Ian Ward from Parkes.

There was no ball sweep as all players received a "top-of-the-line" Bridgestone courtesy of the sponsors.

Next week Forbes will stage the 18-hole event with registrations taken from 8.45am for a 9.30 shot-gun start.

The following week, November 13, West Wyalong hosts the monthly Lachlan Valley event. Tee-off is 10am.