As the cricket season ramps up our junior cricketers have been making their mark in multiple representative cricket teams.

Parkes Junior Cricket Association said it's fantastic to see our local players excelling at higher honours.

In Lachlan Cricket Council Representative Squads 10 Parkes cricketers were named in three teams.

George Yelland was selected in the under 12s squad and Sam Yelland, Alfie Rosser and Timmy Longhurst were named in the under 14s.

Alfie was given the honours of captaining the team.

In round one of under 14s our players had a standout game although falling short to Dubbo 10/152 to 9/275.

Timmy had three wickets and 15 runs, Alfie 50 runs, Sam one wicket and eight runs.

Round two was unfortunately washed out with round three ending in a win for Lachlan against Western Girls, 8/249 to 10/145.

Sam had three wickets and 19 runs and Alfie 41 runs.

The team now waits until February for round four against Bathurst.

In under 16s Parkes' Jack Dunford, Saxon Guess, Zac Guy, Jayden Kunn, Eamon Moddy and Harry Yelland make the majority of the Lachlan representative team.

Their first round against Orange unfortunately also ended in a 6/210 to 10/152 loss.

Highlights of the game included Eamon with 37 runs and Zac with one wicket.

Round two ended in another loss against Dubbo 10/57 to 3/58.

Highlights included Eamon with 15 runs and Zac and Jayden with one wicket each.

Round three was played on 14 December against Bathurst.

Under 16s now wait until February for round four against Bathurst.

The representation doesn't stop there.

Congratulations to Harry Yelland, Eamon Moody and Zac Guy on their selection in the Western Plains Outlaws under 16s team.

The boys have played four matches against Central West, winning two 50-over games and narrowly losing two T20s.

Harry had an excellent game with 97 runs off 121 balls in the opening match.

Eamon and Zac were key contributors with both bat and ball throughout the series.

For their consistent performances and dedication all three cricketers have now been selected in the Western Zone under 16s Bradman Cup team.

The team will play pre-carnival matches in Orange this month before heading to Albury in early January for the Bradman Cup Carnival.

Zac and and Eamon also recently represented Western cricket competing at the Combined High schools State Carnival on the Central Coast.