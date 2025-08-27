WOMEN'S BOWLS

By LEA ORR

Roll up! Roll up! To the greatest show west of the mountains!

An eye-catching display of twists and turns, ups and downs, by our most talented female bowlers.

The semi-finals of the Major Singles – played upon the surest arena in the southern hemisphere, right here in Parkes.

The match of the day, played over a total of 38 ends and almost four hours on Arena 3, was a true exhibition of matchplay bowls, with Maureen Miller leading narrowly for most of the time, reading the gusty wind to perfection, with Liz Byrne staying just a shot or three behind.

Would you believe it, with 4 ends remaining, Liz raised the bar and performed like the champion she is, keeping her cool and winning 3 of those ends to accept her sash 25–23. Congratulations to you both.

The other semi also kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Kim Evans and Marja Iffland took it in turns to lead as they paraded on Arena 2.

Again, the final 4 ends proved the difference.

Kim bolted away to take the blue ribbon, 25–17. Congrats for making the semis, girls!

Thanks Lynn and Jan for wearing your officials’ caps.

The final of the Major Singles for 2025, between Liz vs Kim, will have some fireworks next Tuesday morning! Good luck to you both.

Scoring in the social games was like your chances in sideshow alley – you never knew where your bowl was going to end up in the prevailing wind. Luck had a lot to do with point score.

Lil Thomson and Irene Allen filled their show bags faster than Kay Craft and Betsy Johnstone and left Arena 6 with a win.

Sometimes it takes a little more time to get into the rhythm of the competition, more so for Lea Orr and Brenda Davies when they clowned about with Gwenda Carty and Rhona Went on Arena 5. A fair result, Team Davies 18–17.

Arena 2 lost on the roundabout of the jackpot draw, which is now an amazing $300.

Lea, Lynn, Kay and Brenda all won a prize on the 100 club clowns.

Major Pairs nominations are now open and close next Tuesday, 2 September.

To play bowls next Tuesday, 2 September, call the club 6862 1446 between 9–9.30am, arrive by 9.45am with play to begin soon after. All welcome.