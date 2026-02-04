Club championships

We are continuing to produce some great matches across a number of platforms with our Major Singles finalist now confirmed in Andrew Trotman going up against Phil Barnard which will be played on Wednesday, 11 Feb at 1pm.

Phil had a great lead up with two very solid wins and coming from behind in both to snatch victory from Geoff Leonard in the quarter final 25-20 and Andrew Daley in the semi final 25-23.

Well done to our finalists. Major pairs are now our focus for completion and have seen a few games getting completed so thank you all.

If your game does miss our set deadlines and you haven’t made an effort to organise or reach out for an extension it will as a last resort be considered a forfeit.

As always, our ‘Mighty’ Myra will be working behind the scenes to keep us up to date with matches and results.

Pennants

What a fantastic Friday night we had again with Manildra Bowling Club making the trip across to get an early Pennant Trial completed with 16 teams battling it out with Manildra coming out on top with a close 137 shots to 129 the final result – Thank you to both clubs for making this possible.

Pennant season for our 4s, 5s and 6s will officially kick off during a Sat/Sun double header first round beginning 14th Feb so enjoy the couple of weeks off before we get stuck in.

Congratulations to our newest member of the Match Committee coming on board in Blake Strudwick, welcome Blake!

Social bowls

Unfortunately due to the extreme heat this week we had no option but to take the week off regarding social bowls. Marble stays at $183! Hopefully we get some relief soon!

For anyone interested in having a roll on our social afternoons regardless of your ability our club welcomes and encourages all participation.

Come to the club on the desired day being the Wednesday or Saturday at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times normally being 1pm and we will do the rest. Our dedicated volunteers will assist with getting you sorted - Bowls and all.

The club has some experienced but also very friendly and inclusive bowlers that are always happy to help with first timers. Any questions reach out on messenger and I would be happy to help where I can.

Coming up

After an extremely busy two months we will begin our Open Gender Pennants and finalise our Club Champions for the year which will place our fantastic bowls days on hold for the minute and we will look to get these up and going again in late March.

We welcome you to the Railway so come see what all the fuss is about. You won’t be disappointed!