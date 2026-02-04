Peak Hill bowlers have won the 2026 New South Wales Aboriginal Bowls Tournament in Moree, winning nine games from nine under difficult 40 degree heat.

The winning team of Warren Towney, Ricky Read, Cooper Dart and Dylan Skinner produced a flawless tournament performance across two days of competition.

Eighteen teams of four from across NSW travelled to Moree to compete in the tournament to win a share of the $20,000 prize pool.

By Sunday afternoon it came down to the final game against Peak Hill and Gunnedah.

Both teams played their best bowls but Peak Hill prevailed with a 8-5 victory over eight ends.

Dylan who travelled from Campbelltown to compete with Peak Hill at the tournament capped of an outstanding weekend of competition by being named Player of the Tournament after finishing with 31 points.

Organisers praised the high-quality matches and strong cultural spirit on display throughout the tournament.