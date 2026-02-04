WOMEN'S BOWLS

Fabulous weather for lawn bowls today, cooler at long last!

Not quite down to the temperatures and conditions the winter Olympians are enduring over in Italy, but a welcome respite from the heat. Brought a flurry of girls out to play our favourite game.

We were in for a treat – first timers on the fresh “powder” of Track One after its recent refurbishment. Thanks to Ground Control – no complaints from the female athletes. No moguls to navigate.

Great to see Kim Evans return to the slopes with her team, Irene Trueber and Helen Clark.

The summer recess did not affect her skills as the team combined ably to lead when it counted.

Their adversaries, Lil Thomson, Ann Tracy and Jan McPhee threw everything at them, even snowballs, but they pulled up just one point short, 15 – 14 on rink 2.

On rink 3, the points flowed evenly, bowls curled precisely, all pretty smooth for Chris Curteis/Annie Smith versus Joan Simpson/Gwenda Carty/Lea Orr.

Score was 8 – all on the 8th end.

Team Smith hit a snow drift and unfortunately remained snowbound for 8 more ends.

Gold to Team Orr, 19 – 11. Who said 8 was lucky?

Also, it’s good to see Robyn Morgan back on the track.

Her team, made up of Lynn Ryan, Betsy Johnstone, Merilyn Rodgers plus Robyn found scoring was all downhill on Tuesday when they faced Janice MacMahon, Marja Iffland and Cherie Frame.

They drew even a couple of times, but Team Morgan took the inside line and slid ahead again and again, the score 21 – 16.

The handicappers matched up the two rink 5 teams sweetly.

The lead swapped four times in the duel between Kay Craft/Brenda Davies and Maureen Miller/Rhona Went for three-quarters of the time.

The mistimed axel jump on the 15th end was the nemesis for Team Went, balance and technique suffered, second place, 21 – 14, but no broken bones.

A terrific warm-up for all 22 ladies as Triples Championships and Pennants draw nearer.

Lucky snow bunnies winning 100’s club cash were Chris, Maureen, Janice and Robyn.

Rink 2 couldn’t draw out lucky 7 so the jackpot rises to $110.

A couple of dates for your diary this month – Pancake Day, Tuesday 17th. Trading Table on the 24th.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 10 February, call the club 6862 1446 between 9–9.30am, arrive by 9.45 ready to play at 10am. All welcome.

If you are looking for a new interest/sport/social group, come along and give social bowls a try. You won’t be disappointed. Coaching, lawn bowls, friendship - all free!