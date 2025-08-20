Wednesday, 13 August saw 16 players for social bowls. Winners were John Corcoran and Nev Kirwan winning 21+35.

Runners-up were Bob Freeman and Mick Dunn winning 17+10. Marble 22 came out and the margins were 3, 5, 10 and 35. The jackpot this week is $264.

We had 20 players for social bowls on Saturday, 16 August. Winners were Brian Smith and Andrew Trotman winning 17+12. Runners-up were Tony Latter and John Chew winning 17+5.

Club Championships

Nomination sheets are on the board for the 2025/26 Club Championships.

These will close shortly so please get your teams sorted or talk to Lewi if you need some assistance.

Mid West Region

The Mid West Region Triples Finals draws are out for 23 and 24 August (this weekend) at West Dubbo.

We have three teams representing our club.

The Mid West Region Fours Finals draws are out for 30 and 31 August at West Dubbo.

Geoff Leonard, Mick Furney, Craig Cusack and John Chew will represent our club. We wish them the best of luck.

The Mid West Region Pairs nominations are up on the board now too so please get your teams sorted and placed on the sheets.

We are also hosting a section of the Open Men’s Pairs. The Town are hosting a section of the Open and Senior Lady’s Pairs along with Manildra and Peak Hill have the Reserve Pairs Section.

Bowls NSW

We have nominations open for the following Bowls NSW event, State Mixed Pairs (can be from different clubs).

BPL Cup

Qualifying rounds will be run on Sundays. The next round will be held on Sunday, 31 August, starting at 10am.

BPL the fast paced and exciting way to bowl. Nominations will be available soon through Bowlslink.

Social Bowls

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 23 August at 1pm. As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

See you at the Railway. Toot Toot!