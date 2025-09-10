WOMEN'S BOWLS

By LEA ORR

Warm weather arrived with a vengeance this morning, catching us unaware. Next door at the pool, every machine was operating in preparation for the season ahead.

Ground Control guys were doing their best on their machines, as always.

A game on the top green was a nice change for us.

First round of the Major Pairs between Ann Tracy/Lil Thomson and Maureen Miller/Jan McPhee was a closely fought tussle with Team Thomson keeping the pressure on their opponents for much of the match.

Team McPhee upped the paddling rate in lane 9 when it counted and touched the wall, 25 – 16 ahead.

Annie Smith commented she just wanted to jump the pool fence and dive in when her temperature was rising in lane12, playing a social triples game with Marja Iffland, against Lea Orr and Rhona Went.

The score was quite one-sided, until towards the end, with all the luck going against Team Iffland.

A fine 4 on the final end appeased them somewhat – they’ll return for another contest!

Another unfairly handicapped relay took place in lane 10. Lyn Chambers, Michelle McPhee and Irene Allen navigated their way to score on just six ends, versus Joanie Lake (must be the surname!), Elaine Miller and Liz Byrne.

In lane 11, Kay Craft and Brenda Davies missed the start completely, allowing Merilyn Rodgers and Lynn Ryan to open up a margin of 8 over eight ends.

Stroke by stroke they slowly pegged them back, overtook them on the 13th end, and stayed there 'til the finish.

We all sought shade and rehydration once inside. That’s what Tuesday bowls is all about!

The healthy jackpot of $310 was won by Rink 11. Lucky Brenda, Kay, Lynn and Merilyn!

Two of them went on to score in the 100’s club, along with Irene and Michelle.

Nominations are now open for Minor Singles and Minor Pairs. They will close in two weeks, 23 September.

Get your names in stat.

Twilight bowls competition will now be held on Friday nights. Teams of three or single bowlers catered for if your names are in by 6pm Fridays. Commences 10 October.

Sunday morning bowls commences 19 October (names in Saturday afternoon before). Begin with barbecue brekky roll, play 10–12pm.

Sunday, 12 October – Eddie McPhee Day.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 16 September, call the club 6862 1446 between 9–9.30am, with play at 10. Visitors and interested newcomers always welcome.