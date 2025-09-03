PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

During the week five games of the Men’s Major Singles were played.

The first game Mick Valentine took on Brett Frame.

Brett controlled this game from start to finish although Mick played some solid bowls he could not break Brett’s run and went down 25 to 13.

Four games were played on Sunday afternoon in fine but cool conditions.

Rink 2 Mark Dwyer and Dave Reilly came together and the game was hard fought from start to finish.

The game was 10 all then 20 all but Mark held his nerve to take the game 25 to 22. Marker Guy Ellery.

Rink 3 Greg Townsend played Mark Glasheen.

Greg was just too good on the day and won 25 to 9. Marker Geoff Smith.

Rink 5 Tony Riordan played Ethan Lacey, the game was even with the score Tony 10 to 8 and from this point Tony put the pressure on to take a commanding lead 21 to 14.

Ethan played some good bowls to get back into the game to be only 2 shots down but still went down with Tony winning 25 to 22. Marker Rob Lacey.

Rink 6 Jake Brown drew Shane Hodge.

This game saw Jake take control for most of the game but when on 23 seemed to come to a stop and allow Shane to close the gap to be behind 23 to 18.

Jake took some deep breaths and won the next 2 ends to win the game 25 to 18. Marker Steve Turner.

Social bowls on Thursday

Rink 16 Mick Valentine, Bob Freeman and Geoff Freeman had a good win over Geoff Smith, Mark Glasheen and John Corcoran 27 to 13.

Rink 17 David Parker and Col Miller had a 2 shot win over Brad Parker and Steve Turner 23 to 21.

Rink 18 Peter Fisher and Paul Kirwan also had a 2 shot win over John Wright and Gary McPhee 20 to 18.

Rink 19 George Bradley and Brian Townsend had a big win over Noel Johnstone and Warren Bevan 26 to 12.

Rink 20 Rob Lacey and Col Mudie had a win over Rob Irving and John Ward 26 to 18.

Presentation night

On Saturday night we had our presentation night and what a great night was had by all.

The meal was delicious and well presented, and the desserts were so appealing that several people returned for seconds and thirds.

Mark Fitzalan was the winner of the Men’s Major Singles and Mick Simpson and Mark Dwyer were winners of the Men’s Major Pairs for 24/25, Mark Dwyer was the winner of the Bowler of the Year.

Come on down to the club, social bowls Thursday and Saturday afternoons, the members badge draw Friday is $2500.