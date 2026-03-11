Thursday social bowls

Thursday social bowls attracted 16 social Bowlers to enjoy 4 games of social pairs in hot humid conditions.

Bob Freeman and Tony Riordan struggled all game in their clash against good mates Steve Ryan and Graham Dixon, losing by 13 shots to 23.

The scores were relatively close until Team Dixon picked up 5 shots on the 10th end, that opened up a lead of 11 shots from which they were never troubled in defending.

Brian Townsend and Mick Simpson were too strong all game as they easily accounted for Rob Irving and Gary McPhee, winning by 25 shots to 9.

Their winning score was boosted by scoring two 5 shot ends, whilst Rob and Gary won just 8 ends all game, only one of which was greater than 1 shot.

Mike Valentine and John Ward recorded a blow-out win by 30 shots to 18 against Noel Johnstone and Colin Hayward.

Noel and Colin had one of those days in our great game, where the harder they tried, the more frustrated they both got.

Mike was in his usual deadly accurate form as lead bowler and that man John ‘have a go’ Wardy continually dived into his bag of wicks and tricks, as they both enjoyed a nice win over Noel and Colin.

John Carr led for Ian Simpson in their game against Bruce Orr and Col Mudie in a very tightly fought contest, so tight in fact that the game ended in a draw, 16 shots each.

Bruce and Col might have relaxed a little when they reached 16 shots after the 14th end, to lead by 7 shots. John and Ian turned their game around and bowled very determinedly from that point on, winning each of the remaining ends to force a draw.

Saturday social bowls

Another 16 social bowlers enjoyed the early mild, humid conditions on Saturday to play 4 games of pairs.

Unfortunately for the bowlers, the predicted storms and heavy rain arrived earlier than expected, washing out the bowls after most of the games had reached the halfway mark. No one was complaining as the rain was very welcome.

The lucky rink jackpot now sits at $320 for the next draw on Thursday.

Social bowls start time is 1.00pm on both Thursday and Saturdays, with names in by 12.30pm, by phoning the club on 68 621446.