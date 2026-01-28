The relentless heat has caused havoc with bowls over the last week.

The recent daily furnace-like conditions impacted the number of social bowlers willing to play, and also left the bowls committee with no choice but to cancel the club's traditional Australia Day mini-carnival.

This popular event has rarely been cancelled due to hot weather, however the bowls committee are to be commended on their decision to prioritise the welfare of bowlers ahead of the 1-day bowls event.

Saturday morning social bowls saw 16 bowlers take to the top green for 2 hours of bowls action across 4 games of 3 bowl pairs.

There were times during the morning that it was so hot, the bowls were actually drawing away from the jack to find shade!

Bob Freeman and Rob Lacey came up against a red-hot pairing of John Ward and Marty Tighe, and were no match for the consistent play of Ward and Tighe.

Graham Dixon and John Wright applied the early heat to Graham Davis and Col Mudie by winning the games’ first 6 ends, and they didn’t reduce the burners for the remainder of the game.

‘Popeye’ Davis and ‘Mudeye’ Mudie struggled under the pressure from Dixon and Wright, however they enjoyed the contest despite the score-line.

They won the final 2 ends of the 20-end game, to make the score a little more respectable.

Graham and John smugly enjoyed the result though, which was in their favour by 22 shots to 13.

With the temperature climbing toward the 100 degrees mark on the old scale, a pair of mid-age 80-year-old bowlers didn’t let the heat affect their performances.

John Carr and the Village Mayor, Rob Irving were in terrific form, as they overcame a slow start to haul in, and then toy with Mike Valentine and Warren Bevan in a good game of classic Pairs team bowling.

Carr and Irving were an impressive duo and they won the game by 21 shots to 11 against Mike and Warren.

Gary Downey and Brian Townsend combined very well in their game against Bruce Orr and Dave Reilly.

Gary and Brian held a slender 1 shot lead after the 13th end.

The tight tussle was opened up on the 14th end when Bruce and Dave scored 4 shots, and then repeated the effort again on the 16th end, to lead by 6 shots.

Brian and barefoot Downey won the next 2 ends to trail by just 3 shots with 2 ends to play.

Bruce and Dave steadied to win those 2 last ends by 3 shots, to record a winning score of 19 shots to 13 over Gary and Brian in a tense tight affair.

Post game, all bowlers enjoyed the hot snacks provided by Mick, who used several hot bowls to cook the snag rolls and mini-pies.

Thursday morning social bowls attracted a bare minimum number of bowlers who, for 2 hours, played keen competitive bowls, followed by an enjoyable hour or 3 in the cool of the club.

Social bowls commence at 10am on Thursdays and Saturdays, names in by 9.30am.

The lucky rink jackpot has climbed to $260. Lucky rink No.9 were again unable to come up the with the lucky number last Saturday.