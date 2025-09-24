PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

We had one game of the Men’s Major Singles on Saturday between Brian Townsend and Steve Turner.

Brian was off to a flying start and was never under threat winning the game 25 to 13. Marker Guy Ellery.

This ended the second round so now the serious bowls start with the semi finals which should commence in the next couple of weeks.

Thursday social bowls was played on a sunny spring afternoon.

Rink 16, Col Miller and Ian Simpson took on Bob Freeman and John Wright and had a big win 35 to 8.

Rink 18 Mick Valentine and John Corcoran won 18 to 11 over Lil Thomson and Col Mudie.

Rink 19 George Bradley and Mick Simpson had a solid win over John Ward and Bruce Orr 26 to 14.

Rink 20 Rob Irving and Gary McPhee managed a 1 shot win over Geoff Smith and Dave Parker.

Saturday social bowls we had 14 bowlers despite having so many players away playing in Midwest Regional Pairs competitions.

Rink 8 Mathew Parker, Bob Freeman and John Ward had a big win 27 to 13 over Jim Blake, Rob Irving and Mike Valentine.

Rink 9 Ian Walsh and Mick Simpson won 21 to 12 over George Bladley and Gary McPhee.

Rink 10 Warren Bevan and Rhona Went had a narrow win over Jo Simpson and Colin Mudie 20 to 16.

In the Regional Men’s Senior Pairs at Dubbo Greg Townsend and Brian Townsend defeated Nyngan 25 to 5 in the morning game. Then in the afternoon in the semi final defeated Macquarie Club 20 to 19.

Mark Dwyer and Mark Fitzalan also in Dubbo played Macquarie Club and won 17 to 15. Then in the semi final they went down to West Dubbo 23 to 17.

The third game was played in Grenfell and Col Miller and Ian Simpson went down to Grenfell 18 to 8.

Back in Dubbo on Sunday Greg and Brian Townsend defeated West Dubbo to win the Section 2 Final 21 to 12.

In the Men’s Regional Open Reserve Pairs at Canowindra on Saturday Geoff Smith and Bruce Orr were defeated by Caragabal.

Mark Glasheen and John Wright had a bye in the morning then in the afternoon they lost to Caragabal 14 to 13.

In the Men’s Regional Open Reserve Pairs at Peak Hill, Alec Bateson and Jake Brown defeated West Dubbo.

In their second game they defeated Peak Hill 21 to 12 in their third game they defeated another Peak Hill team 26 to 9.

Rob Lacey and Ethan Lacey played at Molong, game one they defeated Orange Ex Services 18 to 16.

Then in their second game they defeated Majellan 16 to 15 and in their third game they defeated a second Orange Ex Services 20 to 11.

The Lucky Rink this Thursday is $170 and the members badge draw this Friday stands at $2800.

Don’t forget our annual general meeting is on Sunday at 11am so see you at the club.