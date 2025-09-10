PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

We had three games of the men’s Major Singles this week.

Game 1 Gary McPhee drew Brad Teague.

Gary started strong and had a lead of 9 to 5 but from this point on Brad won the next 4 ends to take the lead and continued to keep the pressure on to win the game 25 to15. Marker John Wright.

Game 2 Mark Fitzalan drew Wilbur Harris.

Mark was the favourite for this game and he showed his skills to take command of the game running out winner 25 to 15.

Wilbur put some good bowls down but Mark was just on his game. Marker Mark Dwyer.

Game 3 Mick Simpson drew Steve Bateson.

Mick with his experience and practice was too good for Steve but to Steve’s credit he never gave up, Mick winning the game 25 to 6. Marker Gary McPhee.

Thursday social bowls

Rink 2 John Ward and John Wright had a good win over Mick Valentine and Col Mudie 19 to 11.

Rink 3 John Carr and Warwick Parker won 22 to 15 over Mal Porter and Steve Ryan.

Rink 5 Noel Johnstone and Steve Turner had a 1 shot win over Ian Simpson and Brian Townsend 19 to 18.

Rink 6 Brad Parker and John Corcoran won 16 to 14 over Dave Parker and Peter Fisher.

Graham Davis and Warren Bevan won 20 to 17 over Rob Irving and Col Miller.

Saturday social bowls on a sunny afternoon

Rink 8 George Bradley, Ian Simpson and Steve Ryan had a 2 shot win over Therese Glasheen, Bob Freeman and Jo Simpson.

Rink 9 Jan Griffith and Peter McPhee had a 24 all draw with Geoff Smith and Ray Griffith.

Rink 10 John Ward and Dave Reilly won over Elaine Miller and Col Mudie 18 to 16.

Rink 11 Rob Irving and Guy Ellery also had a 2 shot win over Mick Valentine and Nathan Reynolds 17 to 15.

Rink 12 Lill Thompson and Gary McPhee had a victory over John Carr and Steve Turner 23 to 19.

Rink 13 proved lucky to Col Miller and Mick Simpson winning 24 to 17 over Martin Tighe and Geoff Freeman.

Rob Irving has decided to step down from the bowls table after many years, so thank you Rob for all the hard work from all the bowlers.