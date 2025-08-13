WOMEN'S BOWLS

By MAUREEN MILLER

What a bonza day for bowls after so many Tuesdays of miserable weather.

The sun was warm the birds was chirping, and the greens were running great. Thanks, green keepers.

The Club Singles Championships are in full swing with some great close games played.

Last Saturday there were 3 singles games. Maureen Miller had a win against Nat Hancock, who had a long day of bowls, Ash Kirwan had a ripper of a game against Jan McPhee, winning 25/23 and Liz Byrne and Tash Allen had a marathon game with Liz winning 25/23.

On Sunday it was Jo Simpson and Irene Allen's turn to do battle with Jo ending up the victor.

On Tuesday it was another 3 singles games, Kay Craft found it hard yakka against Kim Evans, with Kim coming home with a good win.

Brenda Davies and Marja Iffland, mates from way back, had a close tussle, with it being 23 all it was anyone’s game, Marja won the last end to take the match.

Cherie Frame and Rhona Went also got their monies worth of bowls today, a very even game with a nail-biting finish where the umpire had the job to decide who had the winning bowl.

Also on Tuesday, we had games of social pairs and triples, Gwenda, Nell and Michelle played Joan/Fran, Irene T and Annie in the triples game, a close match with Anni’s team starting out strong but Michelle’s team had a couple of “you beauty” ends to get a win.

Janice and Lil played Irene A and Valmai in a game of pairs, fair dinkum it was a close game with a 14 all draw.

After all the excitement it was time for a sanga and coldie.

In the first of our fun events, the poor spider was hammered by Janice, who received some goodies for her effort (thanks Marilyn).

Valmai, Irene A, Liz, Brenda and Cherie, were all stoked to take home some cash and the raffle of fruit and veg (thank you Chrissy) was won by a rapt Annie and Irene T won the scrumptious pave to be made by Lea.

On to our trading table with an Australiana theme, where lots of bowlers were happy to win, Tim Tams, MinTies, milo, a mouse that magically turned into a koala and many other Australian memories.

Club Pairs have opened today so get a partner and put your name on the board, next Tuesday’s singles games are, Lil Thomson playing Maureen Miller and Kim Evans playing Cherie Frame.

Don’t forget to put your name down and pay at the bar for the presentation night on the 30 August, if there are insufficient numbers this night will not go ahead, so please come and support your bowling committee. RSVP is need by 26 August.

To play bowls next Tuesday please ring the club between 9-9.30am on 68621446.

New players and visitors are always welcome, and bowls can be supplied.