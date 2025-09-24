WOMEN'S BOWLS

By MAUREEN MILLER

Even before the bowls began, it was very social, happy, NOISY atmosphere.

Nineteen bowlers took to the greens that was done to perfection by ground control.

On rink 17, Jan M, Janice and Valmai were too good for Maureen Lil and Nel.

Although the ends were mostly quite even, two drops of five decided the end story.

Rink 18 had Rhona/Brenda, Ann T and Chris have a close game against Kim, Brenda/ Merilyn and Irene T.

Rhona ‘s team were slow to start but with Brenda (very versatile player) taking over on the 9th end getting a 6, caught up but not enough, with Kim’s team taking the win.

Rink 19, Marja, Jan G and Ann S had a very close game against Irene A, Lorraine and Gwenda.

Irene’s team was only going up by ones until the 9th end but even winning the next few ends couldn’t get home with Marja’s team taking the win.

Chilled to the bone players moved to the club to wine and dine and try to win some money to take home.

Cherie, Jan, Valmai, Ann and Brenda got a win in the 100 Club, but alas rink 18, failed to get the number 7, so jackpot is $70 next week.

Congratulations to all who played in the Midwest Regional Pairs at the weekend, but especially to Liz Byrne and Cherie Frame who won the section played at our club and will now play at Dubbo in the regionals playoffs on the 18/19 October.

This will be Liz’s third game at playoffs this year!

The Minor Singles draw was done today and is on the board, first round on or before 5 October please.

Don’t forget our trading table on 14 October which is raising money for Can Assist who help anyone with cancer of any type. Wear various bright colours on the day.

There will a spider, raffles and lots of fun. If not playing bowls, come and bring your lunch to enjoy the company, fun and laughter. Everyone is welcome.

To play bowls ring the club on Tuesdays between 9-9.30am on 6862 1446, new and visiting bowlers always welcome.