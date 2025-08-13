PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

Social bowls on Thursday Rink 16 Lil Thompson, Jim Blake and Geoff Freeman went down to George Bradley, Bob Freeman and Jake Brown 23 to 16.

Rink 17 Ash Kirwan, John Ward and Col Mudie had a win over Graham Dixon, N Kirwin and Rob Hodge 25 to 18.

Rink 18 Col Hayward and Mark Dwyer had a big win over Mal Porter and Liz Byrne.

Rink 19 Mike Valentine and Gary McPhee won 20 to 15 over Ian Simpson and John Corcoran.

Rink 20 Brenda Davies and John Wright went down to Geoff Smith and Brian Townsend 23 to 7.

On Saturday we had social bowls along with three games of the Women’s Major Singles games so we had both greens in use which was great to see.

Rink 1 Ian Poole and Mick Simpson had a 21 to 12 win over Col Miller and Steve Turner.

Rink 5 Col Hayward and Dave Reilly had a narrow win over Warren Bevan and Geoff Freeman 25 to 22.

Rink 6 Bernie Mitchell and Tony Riordan shot away to a big win over Graham Davis and John Ward 30 to 11.

Rink 7 Martin Tighe and Mark Dwyer were way too strong for Ian Simpson and Jo Simpson 34 to 8.

Rink 9 Geoff Smith, Bob Freeman and John Wright had a 1 shot win over Therese Glasheen, Mal Porter and Graham Dixon.

Rink 10 Mike Valentine and Bruce Orr and a good win over George Bradley and Rob Irving 25 to 12.

The lucky rink this Thursday stands at $230 and Friday nights badge draw is $2200.

Do not forget to put your name down for our presentation night on 30 August. See you at the club.