Remembrance Day was on the minds of the ladies today, and we paused as the bugle sounds from Cooke Park drifted across the greens.

We did remember them. Thank you for your sacrifice.

I recall Ground Control held fast to their promise to have our greens perfect. Thank you, fellas, for all you do.

The major battle today was a Minor Pairs Semi-Final between Ann Tracy and Lynn Ryan versus Fran Dixon and Janice MacMahon.

Team Ryan fired the first salvo and remained in control, enjoying a comfortable win, 21-8.

They now meet Lil Thomson and Irene Allen in the Final in two weeks time.

There was a bit of a skirmish on rink 5, Lorraine Baker and Cherie Frame faced Chris Curteis and Brenda Davies.

After a strong start by Team Davies, Team Frame scrambled to a different trench to try for more shots, but pointless in the end. They failed, going down 23-12.

General L Byrnes led her troops, Gwenda Carty, Ash Kirwan and Lil Thomson, to a convincing victory over Kim Evans, Irene Trueber, Helen Clark and Jan McPhee, 19-13.

Lyn Chambers, Marja Iffland and Merilyn Rodgers were out of ammunition from the very beginning as they were trounced on the field by Lea Orr, Robyn Morgan and Betsy Johnstone in a turn-around triples game.

Into the fray inside the club. Rehydration time!

Happy 100s club winners, not happy draw winners as the jackpot rises to $60.

Debriefing of the action for several hours.

Thank you for our freedom to discuss so many subjects!

Next week, several ladies will be travelling to Young for the Cherry Blossom Festival bowls. Good luck to them.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 18 November, call the club, 68621446, between 9-9.30am, arrive by 9.45am and play at 10am. All welcome!