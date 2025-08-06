WOMEN'S BOWLS

By LEA ORR

We’re in the Leo season of the zodiac and there are plenty of leonine characteristics evident at our club.

To start with, ground control volunteers always take pride in their work and need to receive the lion’s share of our applause.

Four rinks were filled with activity and fierce social competition on Tuesday.

On rink 17 Brenda Davies/Irene Allen/Gwenda Carty claimed a huge chunk of territory, winning almost every end, resulting in Irene Trueber/Lil Thomson/Marja Iffland feeling more like the prey.

No one showed fear on rink 18, no growls nor threatening stalking as the two adversaries, Team Miller (Valmai Westcott/Joan Simpson/Chris Curteis/Maureen M) and Team Johnstone (Anne Smith/Jan McPhee/Betsy J) shared the offered spoils. An even contest.

Four alphas-in-training hunted for points on rink 16.

Lynn Ryan/Rhona Went and Kay Craft/Lorraine Baker wrestled and pounced on every chance, each team winning 9 ends of the rumble.

Team Went came out on top by just 3.

Two cubs still finding their feet enjoyed a practice scuffle in the sun on rink 19, much to the amusement of the adult lions around them.

No score was recorded between Merilyn Rodgers and Fran Dixon.

Inside the club, Merilyn failed to draw lucky number 7 and the jackpot rises to a massive $270.

Lea, Lil, Annie and Lynn pounced on 100’s club dollars.

Next Tuesday is Trading Table Day – “Australiana” theme – wear mufti as well if you aren’t playing or marking a match.

First round of the Major Singles will be played:

K Evans vs K Craft (marker M Rodgers).

M Iffland vs B Davies (marker L Baker).

C Frame vs R Went (marker M Miller).

Fees are now due and may be paid at any time at the bar.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 12 August, call the club 6862 1446 between 9am–9.30am, arrive by 9.45 and play at 10am. Visitors welcome.