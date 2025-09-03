WOMEN'S BOWLS

By MAUREEN MILLER

What a beautiful day for bowls on Tuesday, the sun was shining, the birds tweeting and the greens were running smoothly.

Thanks green keepers, always working hard!

Liz and Kim were the first on the green to play their final in our Club Singles.

Kim started out playing a very confident and consistent game which continued the whole match.

Liz tried to match her, but Kim led the whole game to win 25-16.

Congratulations to both players on reaching the final after many games of very close finishes.

There were two games of triples, with all players keeping their eyes on the main game, making the games a little longer than usual.

Lynn, Anni and Rhona played Lil, Marja and Irene A, although it took an end or two to work out who was playing who.

Irene’s team led all the way and even with a comeback by team Rhona in the last few ends Irene’s team had a good win.

The second triples match had Nel/ Merilyn, Betsy/Maureen and Brenda playing Kay, Elaine and Cherie.

With a bit of good old-fashioned sledging and laughter, this was a very close game all the way with a 15 all finish.

Back in the club to wine and dine, players lined-up to win some money.

Kim tried to get the elusive number 7 but alas our jackpot climbs to $310 next week.

Happy winners of the 100 club were, Anni, Kim, Nel and not enough for a wine Betsy!

Our Club Pairs was drawn and with 9 teams nominating there is only one game next week, Jan McPhee and Maureen Miller playing Lil Thomsom and Ann Tracey, good luck to both teams.

Our club presentation was held last Saturday and what a great night it was.

Congratulations to all the winners on the night with a special mention to our women’s and men’s Bowler of the Year, Joanne Simpson and Mark Dwyer.

A big thanks to all the people involved in the organising, cooking, decorating and running a very successful, enjoyable night.

Don’t forget we have the Club AGM on the 28/9/25, come and vote for the people you want to run your club.

To play bowls next Tuesday ring the club on 6862 1446 between 9-9.30am.

Everyone is welcome, players who just want to try the game (bowls supplied) and visitors.