Two of our lawn bowl superstars, Annabelle Teague (Parkes Christian School student) and Cooper Fliedner (Parkes High School student) have been competing in Sunbury Victoria.

The pair have been representing NSW at the Under 18 Tri-Series competing against other junior bowlers from Queensland and Victoria.

Going back-to-back in the Under 18 Tri-Series the NSW girls won the series for a second year.

The NSW boys team placed a commendable second with NSW also finishing second overall.

The Tri-Series kicked off with fours for round one.

Annabelle with team mates Zoe Davis, Charlotte Hayman and Chanel Chakouch couldn't beat Victoria losing their first game 9-17.

Victoria was again too strong for Cooper and his team mates Sam Griffiths, Cooper Dart and Travis Moran losing 7-21.

Round two saw Annabelle wrangle a win against Queensland with team mate Sophie Payne 21-13.

Unfortunately Cooper's winning streak did not kick in losing 11-17 with team mate Cooper Dart again against Victoria.

Round three saw Annabelle's winning streak continue against Queensland 21-13 in singles and Cooper along with Cooper Dart and Sam Rich were just defeated by Queensland 16-17.

After round three NSW was overall winning the Tri-Series with the girls top of their series and the NSW boys second.

Round four for Cooper was another close loss against Queensland with Travis Moran 17-18 followed by a loss from Annabelle and Ella Cameron against Victoria 12-18.

Round five saw Cooper's first win of the series with Sam Griffith, Travis Moran and Cooper Dart in fours against Queensland, this time a close win 13-12.

Cooper's winning streak continued in the last round with Jacob Martin and Sam Griffith in a huge win against Queensland 23-9.

Unfortunately Annabelle's last round saw a close loss against Queensland with team mates Sophie Payne and Tahlia Kennedy 19-20.

After round five the NSW boys were able to bounce back from third to second and the NSW girls were able to go from second to first in their series taking out the title once again.