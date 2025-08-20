Thursday social bowls we had 30 players on the green.

Rink 1 Rob Irving, Bob Freeman and Col Mudie had a narrow win over Bernie Mitchell, Mal Porter and Rob Lacey 19 to 16.

Rink 2 George Bradley and Col Miler won 19 to 17 over Warren Watson and Arron Thorne.

Rink 3 Dave Parker and Brian Townsend had a win over Mark Glasheen and Jake Brown 20 to 17.

Rink 4 Arthur Corbett and Mick Simpson took on and won over Brad Parker and Warren Bevan 19 to15.

Rink 5 Ian Simpson and Warwick Parker had a win 20 to 13 over Geoff Smith and Gary McPhee.

Rink 6 Cherie Frame and Steve Turner lost big time to Ash Kirwan and Geoff Freeman 32 to 10.

Rink 7 Brenda Davies and John Corcoran had a walk in the park 28 to 7 over John Ward and Mick Valentine.

Saturday social bowls was played in cool conditions but a great afternoon was had.

Rink 16 Jacqui Simpson and Jo Simpson had a 1 shot win over Rod Ford and Rob Irving 21 to 20.

Rink 17 Rhona Went and Col Mudie went down to Mick Valentine and Mark Glasheen 14 to 20.

Rink 18 Maureen Miller and Guy Ellery and a win over Therese Glasheen and Geoff Freeman 18 to 14.

Rink 19 Brian Townsend and Steve Turner had a 23 all draw with Col Hayward and Mick Simpson.

Rink 20 Bob Freeman and Col Miller went down to John Ward and Ian Simpson 27 to 12.

This weekend we have twelve bowlers travelling to Dubbo to play in the Mid-West Bowls competitions.

In the Men’s Senior Triples, Guy Ellery, Mark Dwyer and Mark Fitzalan play Dubbo Macquarie, Darryl McKellar, Gary McPhee and Brett Frame play Mudgee.

In the Open Reserve Triples Rod Ford, Nat Hancock, Tony Riordan play Gilgandra.

In the Woman’s Senior Triples Marja Iffland, Cherie Frame and Elizabeth Byrne play Dubbo City.

We wish all these players the best for the weekend.