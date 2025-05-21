Five of our very own talented hockey athletes were seen competing in Parkes over three days in the NSW CHSSA Secondary Girls Hockey Championships.

Elly Thornberry, Lily and Sienna Collins, Addison Summerhayes and Leni Constable represented Western who placed fourth overall just missing out on a place in the grand final.

They went down 4-1 to Sydney North last Thursday, with Leni scoring the only goal for Western.

By all reports the girls played amazingly well over the three days with Elly and Sienna being picked in the CHS NSW side which will play in the Tri Series against Combined Catholic Schools and Combined Independant Schools.

NSW selection

Multiple Parkes junior hockey athletes were recently named in NSW U18 teams.

Jett Johnstone and Sam Quince were named in the NSW U18 Boys State team, Archie Daley was named in the NSW U18 Boys Blues team and Jordan Grosvenor was named as NSW U18 Boys team manager.

In the girls representative side Parkes’ very own talented goalkeeper, Elly Thornberry, was named in the NSW U18 Girls Blues side.

James Robinson was also named as a shadow for the boys representative teams.

Jett, Sam, Archie, Elly and Jordan will now head to Perth, Western Australia for the 2025 Hockey Australia U18 Boys and Girls Championships which will be held from 4 to 14 July.

After the U14 Boys Hockey State Championships which were held in Parkes, four Parkes junior hockey athletes were named in the U14 Boys Pathways and Performance Squad for NSW.

Charlie Rix, Cooper Kelly, Isaac Hoy and Jack Dunford will now attended two trials where a team will be picked to represent NSW at the Australian U14s Championships in Brisbane later in the year.