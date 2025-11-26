CATTLE SALE

Monday, 24 November

Yarding 2525 (up 547)

Numbers lifted this sale with agents yarding 2525 head.

Quality was fair with some excellent lines of well bred cattle penned along with the secondary types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.

Yearling steers lifted 15c with processors paying from 475 to 503c/kg for the well finished lines.

A good run of cattle more suited to feed received from 445 to 525c/kg.

The heifer portion was also 10 to 15c dearer with feeders paying from 430 to 470c/kg.

The better finished types to processors ranged from 430 to 488c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 425 to 503c/kg.

Grown heifers ranged in price from 380 to 471c/kg. Cows lifted 2 to 7c with heavy finished cows from 390 to 420c/kg.

The plainer types sold from 350 to 402c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 411c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, 25 November

Yarding 36,000 (up 2300)

Numbers lifted this sale with agents yarding 36,000 head.

Lamb numbers lifted to 26,000 with 7700 of these being new season.

Quality is showing the effects of continuing dry weather with a larger percentage of plainer drier lambs penned along with the limited selection of well finished types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a cheaper market.

Trade weight new season lambs sold from $244 to $287/head, the few heavyweights received from $290 to $340/head.

Restockers continue to be active paying from $146 to $248/head. Old trade weight lambs received from $227 to $288/head.

Heavyweights to 26kg sold from $288 to $316 with extra heavies reaching $337/head.

Carcase prices averaged 1130 to 1160c/kg. There was just under 10,000 mutton yarded and quality was also very mixed.

Prices remained similar to previous sale with Merino ewes selling from $162 to $280/head.

Crossbreds received from $165 to $320 with Dorpers reaching $250/head. Merino wethers sold from $178 to $268/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY