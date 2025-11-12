CENTRAL WEST LACHLAN LANDCARE

Our Homegrown Parkes Stallholder Expression of Interest are open now.

At our Spring event we will be celebrating cultural diversity and we are pleased to be holding Homegrown Parkes on Saturday, 21 March 2026, which is also Harmony Day!

Think Orange. Think multicultural. Think about what you can contribute and how you can encourage someone to be involved.

We are lining up some fabulous activities as part of Harmony Day.

Our intention is to finalise the EOI process during November 2025, so that we are all set for next year and we can all hopefully take a fabulous break over Christmas and New year, so please get your EOI in early.

They will close on Friday, 28 November 2025.

The priority for the Homegrown Parkes Committee, is to provide learning experiences for our community, with an opportunity to promote our local small businesses creating amazing products.

We want the Homegrown Parkes experience to build our community and maintain the high standard that we have already set for workshops, entertainment, activities and stallholders.

We want people to learn, relax, connect and be entertained.

We are happy with the number of stallholders that we have currently. We aren’t focussed on a bigger event. We are focused on sharing quality local and regional vendors.

We will be sharing the lucky recipients of the survey draw in the next week.

We will be giving away coffee, keep-it cups, lucerne hay, a beautiful work from Glenn Sloane and a gift pack from Tumbling Downs Olives.

We try to factor in your suggestions moving forward, particularly around demonstrations, workshops, educational opportunities and stallholder suggestions for the next event, so we thank our community for providing productive feedback regarding our events.

If you have thought about having a stall at Homegrown Parkes and are just starting out, you will need $20 million insurance (which might be easier to get than you expect, so don’t let that put you off).

Food vendors also require their Food Safety Supervisor certification and there may be other requirements specific to food vendors that we request when Expressions of Interest (EOI) are submitted. You can submit your EOI here.

Maybe you need a bit more time to plan your delivery.

If that is the case, our Spring event will be held on Saturday, 12 September 2026.

For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, Facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare or contact Marg Applebee on 0418 611 053.