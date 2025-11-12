CATTLE SALE

Monday, 10 November

Yarding 2449 (up 332)

Numbers lifted this sale and quality was very mixed. There was a handy offering of feeder and finished cattle penned along with the secondary and plainer types.

The usual buyers were present and competing along with restockers in a firm to dearer market.

Yearling steers to processors were firm to a couple dearer to range in price from 450c to 490c/kg.

Those to feed received from 440c to 510c/kg. The heifer portion was also a couple dearer with feeders and restockers paying from 398 to 460c/kg.

Better types to processors sold from 400 to 469c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks ranged in price from 457 to 488c/kg.

A good run of grown heifers sold from 380 to 472c/kg. Cows were the exception easing 2 to 5c/kg with heavy 2 score from 372 to 385c/kg.

The better 3 score cows sold from 390c to 422c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 400c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, 11 November

Yarding 29,900 (down 4700)

Numbers fell this sale with agents yarding 29,900 head. There was 20,350 lambs penned and quality continues to be very mixed.

There was a limited selection of better finished trade and heavyweight lambs along with a large percentage of plainer lambs penned.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to dearer market depending on quality.

There was 6150 new season lambs offed and trade weights sold from $249 to $310/head.

Heavyweight lambs received from $318 to $355/head. Old lambs were also firm to dearer with quality contributing.

Trade weights received from $250 to $299/head. Heavyweights to 26kg sold from $292 to $328/head while extra heavies received $322 to $370/head.

Carcase prices averaged 1073 to 1242c/kg. Mutton numbers fell to 9550 head with Merinos making up the majority.

Prices slipped with Merino ewes selling from $157 to $259/head.

Crossbreds ranged from $176 to $273/head with Dorper ewes reaching $260/head.

Merino wethers sold from $166 to $216/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY

PIG SALE

Friday, 31 October

Yarding 437 (up 101)

A top quality yarding of Sows today unfortunately saw prices slip 10c/kg. Boar prices remained the same as last fortnight. Bacon numbers dropped this sale, as did prices by $10 to $20/head. Pork numbers remained the same but prices also slipped $20 to $30/head. A larger number of suckers today and prices remained firm on last fortnight.

FROM VC REID SMITH LIVESTOCK