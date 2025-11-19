CATTLE SALE

Monday, 17 November

Yarding 1978 (down 471)

Numbers fell this sale with agents yarding 1978 head.

Quality was similar to that of previous sales with larger percentage more suited to feed with a limited offering of finished cattle.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a firm to better market. Yearling steers to feed lifted 10c to 12c/kg to receive from 446 to 530c/kg.

The better finished types to processors were limited with heavyweights selling from 445 to 470c/kg.

Yearling heifers to feed received from 398 to 456c with finished heifers ranging from 370 to 470c/kg.

Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 429 to 470c/kg. Grown heifers ranged from 391 to 459c/kg.

Cows held fairly steady with heavy cows selling from 378 to 417c/kg.

The plainer cows ranged from 370 to 389c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 407c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, 18 November

Yarding 33,700 (up 3800)

With many producers still in the thick of harvest, the yarding was smaller, and quality varied across the offering.

A large number of summer clean-out lots came forward, although standout trade and heavy lambs were in the mix and all sold to stronger demand.

Shorn lambs attracted premium prices from processors, and the sale drew a full field of buyers.

Trade lambs weighing 20–24 kg sold between $205 and $298, averaging about 1200c/kg cwt, while 24–26 kg trade lambs made $300–$318.

Store lamb prices were inconsistent, well framed store types fetched $144–$238. Merino trade lambs were scarce, trading from $235–$286/head.

On the export side, competition was very strong for shorn lines, and Dorpers providing extra weight were in demand.

Heavy lambs of 26–30 kg changed hands for $333–$373/head, and those over 30kg sold for $378–$400.

It was a mixed yarding of mutton an all the regular buyers were in attendance.

Heavy mutton sold from $213-$288 to average 786-828c/kg cwt. Trade sheep sold from $158 to $194/head averaging 756c/kg cwt.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY

PIG SALE

Friday, 14 November

Yarding 497 (up 60)

No backfatters were yarded this week. Also a lighter number of bacon pigs saw prices drop $20-$30 per head.

Pork numbers remained firm but prices also dropped $15-$20 per head.

A much larger yarding of suckers saw prices remain firm on last fortnight, mainly on the better quality pigs.

FROM VC REID SMITH LIVESTOCK