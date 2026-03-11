Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey is demanding the Albanese Government to immediately intervene to ensure security of fuel supply to farmers and regional areas.

“The US-Israeli war on Iran is not even two weeks old and already I am getting calls from farmers and independent bulk fuel suppliers who have had access to their diesel and petrol brought to an immediate grinding halt,” Mr Chaffey said.

“There is fuel but it is being kept for the city, a short-sighted approach that will have huge flow-on effects throughout regional areas and right back into the city.

"Planting is about to start across the electorate of Parkes and elsewhere but without diesel, it won’t happen. And how do farmers get their livestock to market?

“No diesel equals no crops and livestock. No crops equals no food, no income and no jobs. And when that supply drops, prices will of course surge – even in the city."

Planting is about to begin with Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey describing the situation as a national food security crisis.

Mr Chaffey said farmers should not be facing this level of impact so early in this conflict.

"It shows how vulnerable we are, and long-term decisions need to be made to ensure we can stand alone," he said.

“But more immediately, why hasn’t action already been taken?

"The Nationals are calling on the government to provide farmers with guaranteed access to necessary fuel supplies so they can keep producing the food that our country needs."

Mr Chaffey has described the situation as a national food security crisis, and if not resolved urgently, he said all Australians will feel the consequences.

“Where is the Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen on this critical issue, and where is the reassurance that the Albanese Government has this in hand?" Mr Chaffey said.

"It is within the minister’s power to identify farmers, manufacturers and the transport industry as customers at risk of fuel shortages, and it is time he did so.”

The National Farmers’ Federation took part in a ministerial roundtable convened by Mr Bowen and others on Wednesday.

It said it will continue to work closely with government to ensure agriculture has reliable access to diesel and other critical inputs.

“Now is the time for calm, considered and sensible actions during such uncertainty,” they said.

“Farmers rely on fuel to get food and fibre from paddocks to plates and ports every single day.

“As we move into the winter cropping season, demand for diesel naturally increases as farmers prepare paddocks and plant crops.”