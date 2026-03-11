More than 54mm bucketed down in just over an hour and a half in what was some very welcome rain for the Parkes Shire on Saturday afternoon.

At one point it was so heavy, those driving in it could barely see the road, combined with mist and fog.

Golfers also had to retreat back to the Parkes Golf Club when their course almost became a lake, the deluge putting a stop to any further play in the local golf competition.

The main downpour began just before 3pm with the Parkes Airport rain gauge jumping to 54.8mm by 4.40pm.

Parkes saw its long-term monthly average (54.6mm) fall in these 90 minutes.

Wind speeds were also clocked at 54km/h in this time.

Unfortunately those rain clouds weren't close enough to Peak Hill, with the Bureau of Meteorology recording just 0.4mm the entire 24 hours at its post office location.

In Parkes it all adds to the 4.4mm of rain received the night before - if you live in Peak Hill it was 12mm - and 10.4mm on 3 March in Parkes and 21.4mm in Peak Hill.

By the eighth day of the month Parkes and Peak Hill had already recorded 69.6mm and 33.8mm respectively.